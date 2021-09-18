https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/09/18/you-are-not-going-to-believe-how-the-san-francisco-mayor-defended-her-going-maskless-at-nightclub-n1479719

There is “hubris,” and then there’s “chutzpah.” I don’t know which one we should accuse San Francisco Mayor London Breed of being guilty of after she was caught not wearing a mask while partying at a nightclub with the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza.

It’s what she said in her defense that’s so incredible.

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing, Breed said, trying to dismiss the accusations she shirked city rules,” according to KPIX.

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, the first US city to impose a lockdown and the one with the strictest vaccine mandate, filmed partying without a mask despite the city’s indoor mask mandate, once again breaking her own COVID rules.pic.twitter.com/dzcc19z1Al — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) September 17, 2021

San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed partied maskless indoors with Black Lives Matter activists. Do any Democrats actually obey their own mask mandates?https://t.co/4kDMIa6l6C pic.twitter.com/lqsWiVvZjA — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 17, 2021

The city’s health order states attendees at live indoor performances must remain masked except when actively eating or drinking. Breed maintained that she was drinking at the time. “My drink was sitting at the table, said Breed. I got up and started dancing because i was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask. Some say the mayor was flouting the same tough rules some SF business owners have been complaining about.

Don’t ya love it? “The fun police”? This is a strategy that only left-wing politicians can get away with. She grinds the city under her jackboot for a year and a half with COVID restrictions and then when caught in her hypocrisy accuses her critics of doing exactly what she’s been doing for 18 months.

Outrageous. And many on both sides of the issue agree.

UKToday:

“Do as i say not as I do” classic tyrannical behavior [sic],” Joshua New tweeted. “Fun police,” asked Sue Long. “You mock the rules the rest of Californians follow. We are trying to END the pandemic not come up with feeble excuses for bad behaviors. Fess up! You were wrong (again).” Teens in the bay area aren’t allowed to take off their masks at school- have to go outside to eat,” posted Brigid Dempsey. “Science or power?” Mike Vignes was doubtful all the fuss about the lack of facemasks won’t matter. “The better question is why does this still shock you,” he tweeted. “Classic political elitist behavior. “And guess what there are never repercussions for any of them so it won’t change.”

Breed waded even more deeply into the manure pile by making the same points that restaurant and bar patrons have been making since the pandemic began.

“No. I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask up, eat and put my mask on,” said Breed. “While I’m eating and drinking, I’m gonna keep my mask off.

Life would be so much easier if we were all members of the liberal elite.

