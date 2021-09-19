https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/a-tip-from-the-red-white-bethune-youtubers-appears-to-have-led-authorities-to-gabby-petitos-body/

A tip sent to the FBI from the family behind the “Red White & Bethune” YouTube channel appears to have led authorities to Gabby Petito’s body that was found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area of Teton National Park:

FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming Charles Jones extended condolences to Gabby Petito’s family before announcing the discovery of a body matching her description in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.https://t.co/PfotvBbOVk @WFLA #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/VSV6EC4kmN — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) September 19, 2021

According to reporter Brian Entin who spoke with the family behind the channel, “they were just going through old footage and spotted the van” on the side of a gravel road:

The “Red White & Bethune” family bloggers have given me permission to share this video.

The family says they were driving through Grand Teton National Park around 6pm on August 27th and spotted Gabby Petito’s van.

They were just going through old video and saw the van. pic.twitter.com/jKA8xjphcd — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

The camping area is now closed as the FBI continues the investigation:

The body was found at Spread Creek Dispersed Campground. It will remain closed as the investigation is ongoing. — Margaret Pfohl (@MargaretNBCMT) September 19, 2021

“That was truly a needle in a haystack found by the internet”:

The internet is unbelievable, man. YouTube vlogger spotted Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie’s van while editing footage, reported it, police searched the area & sadly (but fortunately for the investigation) found her body. That was truly a needle in a haystack found by the internet pic.twitter.com/3a0ovcsg4n — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 19, 2021

Full video from their channel here:







