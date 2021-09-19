https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/a-tip-from-the-red-white-bethune-youtubers-appears-to-have-led-authorities-to-gabby-petitos-body/

A tip sent to the FBI from the family behind the “Red White & Bethune” YouTube channel appears to have led authorities to Gabby Petito’s body that was found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area of Teton National Park:

According to reporter Brian Entin who spoke with the family behind the channel, “they were just going through old footage and spotted the van” on the side of a gravel road:

The camping area is now closed as the FBI continues the investigation:

“That was truly a needle in a haystack found by the internet”:

Full video from their channel here:



