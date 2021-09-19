https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/572940-aides-try-to-keep-biden-away-from-unscripted-events-or-long

President BidenJoe BidenSunday shows preview: Coronavirus dominates as country struggles with delta variant Did President Biden institute a vaccine mandate for only half the nation’s teachers? Democrats lean into vaccine mandates ahead of midterms MORE‘s top aides have allegedly created a “wall” to avoid having him speak at unscripted events or sitting down for long interviews in an effort to prevent potential gaffes, a new book says.

“Peril,” a new book by Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, claims that Biden’s aides intentionally kept the president away from “unscripted events or long interviews,” according to a Fox News report. These aides included chief of staff Ron Klain Ron KlainHouse is no easy road for Biden, Democrats on .5T package White House welcomes fight with GOP governors over vaccine mandates Second Qatar Airways plane arrives in Kabul after 200 passengers left Thursday MORE and adviser Anita Dunn Anita DunnWhite House pitches Democrats on messaging strategy for Biden agenda White House: Clean energy tax credits, electricity standard are priorities for reconciliation package White House: GOP has ‘struggled’ to explain opposition to infrastructure plan MORE.

“They called the effect ‘the wall,’ a cocooning of the president,” the book says, describing the effort to counter Biden’s “tendency to at times be testy or mangle statements,” according to Fox News.

Despite the efforts to protect him from himself, the president’s misstatements continued, with incidents such as a misleading announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden said was contingent on another spending bill being passed, Fox News reported.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Biden’s handling has been a subject of recent Republican attacks. During questioning of Secretary State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon’s deadly mistake France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal Republicans demanding Blinken impeachment are forgetting one thing — the Constitution MORE before Congress last week, Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) asked him about claims that White House aides have a button to silence the president.

“Anyone who knows the president, including members of the committee, knows that he speaks very clearly and very deliberately for himself,” Blinken responded. “No one else does.”

The “wall” around Biden is one of the many anecdotes from “Peril” that have been making headlines through the week, ahead of its expected release on Tuesday.

In another, Woodward and Costa reported that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyOvernight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon’s deadly mistake Pentagon admits ‘tragic mistake’ in strike that killed 10 civilians The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Washington braces for Jan. 6 rally MORE communicated with China to assure the U.S. adversary that he would alert them to any coming attack in the final days of former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger says Trump ‘winning’ because so many Republicans ‘have remained silent’ Our remote warfare counterterrorism strategy is more risk than reward Far-right rally draws small crowd, large police presence at Capitol MORE‘s time in office.

Milley has since said that the calls were “routine” and “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his role, according to The Associated Press.

