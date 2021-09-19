https://100percentfedup.com/america-last-where-are-biden-and-border-czar-harris-while-our-border-is-in-chaos-biden-takes-a-bike-ride-and-harris-flips-a-coin-video/

Where are Biden and Harris? America’s border is in chaos and they are saying nothing. The tragic drone strike that killed 10 Afghans including seven children hasn’t been addressed by Biden. There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan but Biden wants to pivot to his “human infrastructure” boondoggle that will cost America over $3 trillion.

Where’s Joe? Joe Biden is on vacation at his home in Delaware. He and Jill were seen on Sunday out for a bike ride where there just happened to be cameras and people clapping on the side of the road. We smell a staged photo-op.

Joe and Jill Biden head onto Gordon’s Pond Trail for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach pic.twitter.com/Cad0D0eRaS — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 19, 2021

Border Czar Harris was seen this weekend tossing the coin at a football game:

Harris received plenty of criticism from Americans aware of the Del Rio border invasion. The best is below:

Can you flip a coin tonight at del rio to see who gets to sleep under the bridge tonight?? Great job Madam VP! pic.twitter.com/g7YSE8hhK8 — Yoga Flame (@bsetiawan1986) September 19, 2021

Biden and Harris putting America last…

