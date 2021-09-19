https://www.theblaze.com/news/american-citizen-stranded-afghanistan

A U.S. citizen stranded in Afghanistan presented an emotional account of how the State Department failed to help her evacuate the country as the Taliban marched to power.

Jen Wilson is the chief operating officer of the Army Week Association, a nonprofit organization founded to ease veterans’ transition from military service. Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, Wilson has been focused on rescuing American citizens and U.S. allies while working for Project Dynamo, a civilian organization to evacuate “eligible parties out of Afghanistan.”

While searching for Americans to evacuate out of Afghanistan, she discovered a woman named “Julie.”

On Friday, Wilson appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” to tell Julie’s story.

“I kind of run the ground-ropes in America,” Wilson told host Dana Perino. “Part of that role is going through the database and vetting who is requesting evacuation.”

“Right now, obviously, we are only able to evacuate Americans and NATO passport holders,” she explained. “So, my call list is about 500 Americans, NATO and their family members.”

“It was in those vetting calls that I found Julie,” Wilson continued. “I called up, basically just to say ‘are you an American?’ She told me her story and it broke me.”

Julie, who has allegedly been a U.S. citizen for at least 16 years, called into the cable news program to explain how she has been stranded in Afghanistan.

Perino asked Julie what the State Department told her to do in order to be evacuated from Afghanistan, to which she replied, “I am not doing anything. I’m just sitting on a hill.”

“They broke me. The United States broke me, because I am U.S. citizen,” the woman said, and then became choked up with emotions and began crying.

“And first … you know, I’ve been through a lot of — very bad in my life. I see, you know, I just come to get married here, to have life with my family and get back there,” she said. “The Taliban come in and everything is changing, and make my life as, I basically, I died, but I still alive. I don’t know.”

Julie said Jen is her “best lifeline,” and she couldn’t rely on President Joe Biden’s State Department.

“The State [Department], I call them so many times,” Julie alleged. “I email them, they just take the phone, they say, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t do anything for you.’ And that is the answer. And I said what’s going on with you guys? I’m a U.S. citizen who [inaudible] United States. I just lose a lot of family.”

Wilson revealed that Julie received a letter from the State Department telling her that they would be able to get evacuated out of Afghanistan through the airport in Kabul. Tragically, Julie is said to have lost 18 members of her family in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans.

Approximately 100 U.S. citizens who want to escape Afghanistan remain in the country as of two weeks ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during congressional testimony last week.

Before the U.S. withdrawal deadline, Biden vowed to evacuate all American citizens out of Afghanistan. “We will get you home,” Biden promised on Aug. 20.

