Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, a fake Hispanic, is also a furry. He wants to become Texas’s next governor, and with all these illegal aliens beholden to Democrats pouring into the state, it could happen.

Governor Abbott’s popularity has also sunk, making him vulnerable.

Former Representative and failed senatorial and presidential candidate, Robert Francis O’Rourke uses the nickname ‘Beto’ to get ahead politically. He has a very brief history of mild criminality as a youth and is currently in the Socialist-Communist camp politically. Most know he is also a bad singer and bass guitarist.

Republicans mocked him during the campaign for wearing a dress during his band Floss’s gigs, but they didn’t know at the time that he also dressed in tight one-piece PJs and wore animal masks, including a sheep’s head, with another band.

BAAAA!

TURNING TEXAS BLUE AND THERE GOES THE USA

Driving the news: O’Rourke has been calling political allies to solicit their advice, leaving them with the impression that he’s made his decision to run in the country’s second-largest state.

A new poll for the Dallas Morning News shows that O’Rourke has narrowed the gap with Abbott in a hypothetical matchup, down, 37%-42%. In July, O’Rourke faced a 12-point deficit, 33%-45%.

Over the summer, Abbot has seen his approval rating sink to 41%, with 50% disapproving, in a separate poll.

“We hope that he’s [Beot] going to run,” Gilberto Hinojosa, the state chair of the Democratic Party, told Axios. “We think he’ll be our strongest candidate.” He also thinks “he can beat Abbott because he’s vulnerable.”

“His prohibition against mask and vaccination mandates have not gone over well with Texans,” Hinojosa said. “And with the abortion law, Republicans have raised the anger level of Texas women higher than anyone has ever seen before,” Axios reports.

While Democrats insisted that 2020 could be the year that Texas might turn blue and vote for its first Democrat for president since 1976, President Trump won that state with 52%, the same as his 2016 margin, Axios reports. Trump captured 1.2 million more votes in 2020, for a total of 5.8 million.

In 2018, O’Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, 51% to 48%, by a margin of only 215,000 votes. It narrowed greatly since six years prior.

