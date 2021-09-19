https://www.dailywire.com/news/beto-preparing-run-for-tx-governor-despite-being-gun-grabber-church-taxer-border-wall-destroyer

Democrat Robert Francis O’Rourke, also known as “Beto,” is preparing to run in next year’s Texas gubernatorial election despite being a failed presidential candidate, a failed Senate candidate, and being a failed campaigner for other Democrats in key races.

Axios reported that an announcement is expected later this year and that O’Rourke “has been calling political allies to solicit their advice, leaving them with the impression that he’s made his decision to run in the country’s second largest state.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Democrat Party in Texas, told Axios that they “hope that he’s going to run” because “we think he’ll be our strongest candidate.”

However, it’s not just Democrats who hope that O’Rourke runs. Many Republicans also want to see O’Rourke be the Democrat Party’s nominee because they believe he would be among the weakest possible candidates that the Democrats could run. There are many on the Left who agree with the Republicans, that O’Rourke would be a disastrous candidate, and thus they are warning against his candidacy.

O’Rourke has a wide range of fringe political views that would not play out well in a solid red state like Texas. He’s views are so fringe they would be disastrous in purple states and could even see some pushback in blue states.

Included in O’Rourke’s far-left views:

In June 2020, O’Rourke said: “I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front and center to defund” the police. O’Rourke said that he supported “completely dismantling those police forces and rebuilding them.”

In October 2019, O’Rourke said that he supports taking away church’s tax-exempt status if they oppose same sex-marriage.

O’Rourke made the remark during a CNN LGBT town hall event during the following exchange with host Don Lemon:

LEMON: This is from your LGBTQ plan and here’s what you write — this is a quote: ‘Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, but it should not be used to discriminate.’ Do you think religious institutions like colleges, churches, charities — should they lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage?

O’ROURKE: There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us. So as president, we’re going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.

WATCH:

In February 2019, when asked by MSNBC host Chris Hayes whether he would tear down the border wall if he could, O’Rourke responded, “Yes. Absolutely. I’d take the wall down.”

WATCH:

In recent years, O’Rourke has repeatedly championed extremist measures, including gun bans and gun confiscation.

WATCH:

O’Rourke, who was involved in a hacker group and wrote murder fantasies about killing children, was plagued during his failed campaigns for lying about a DUI accident that he was responsible for in 1988. O’Rourke falsely claimed that he “did not try to leave the scene of the accident,” despite police records saying that he did. O’Rourke’s lie was so obvious that The Washington Post gave him Four Pinocchios for the claim, the worst rating that they give.

Top responses online to Axios’s report about O’Rourke preparing to run for office include:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...