https://www.dailywire.com/news/beto-preparing-run-for-tx-governor-despite-being-gun-grabber-church-taxer-border-wall-destroyer

Democrat Robert Francis O’Rourke, also known as “Beto,” is preparing to run in next year’s Texas gubernatorial election despite being a failed presidential candidate, a failed Senate candidate, and being a failed campaigner for other Democrats in key races.

Axios reported that an announcement is expected later this year and that O’Rourke “has been calling political allies to solicit their advice, leaving them with the impression that he’s made his decision to run in the country’s second largest state.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Democrat Party in Texas, told Axios that they “hope that he’s going to run” because “we think he’ll be our strongest candidate.”

However, it’s not just Democrats who hope that O’Rourke runs. Many Republicans also want to see O’Rourke be the Democrat Party’s nominee because they believe he would be among the weakest possible candidates that the Democrats could run. There are many on the Left who agree with the Republicans, that O’Rourke would be a disastrous candidate, and thus they are warning against his candidacy.

O’Rourke has a wide range of fringe political views that would not play out well in a solid red state like Texas. He’s views are so fringe they would be disastrous in purple states and could even see some pushback in blue states.

Included in O’Rourke’s far-left views:

In June 2020, O’Rourke said: “I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front and center to defund” the police. O’Rourke said that he supported “completely dismantling those police forces and rebuilding them.”

BETO O’ROURKE supports

DEFUNDING THE POLICE

(w/ideas)

“I really LOVE that Black Lives Matter and other protesters have put this

FRONT AND CENTER!”

“I know it’s an idea that’s DANGEROUS to some.”

“I’m really IMPRESSED with what they’ve brought to the table so far.”#BetoIsRight pic.twitter.com/mZwRIQxi5c — BetoMedia (@BetoMedia) June 16, 2020

In October 2019, O’Rourke said that he supports taking away church’s tax-exempt status if they oppose same sex-marriage.

O’Rourke made the remark during a CNN LGBT town hall event during the following exchange with host Don Lemon:

LEMON: This is from your LGBTQ plan and here’s what you write — this is a quote: ‘Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, but it should not be used to discriminate.’ Do you think religious institutions like colleges, churches, charities — should they lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage? O’ROURKE: There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us. So as president, we’re going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke says that he will take away the tax-exempt status of churches if they do not believe in same-sex marriage pic.twitter.com/CcHyiUVCAs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

In February 2019, when asked by MSNBC host Chris Hayes whether he would tear down the border wall if he could, O’Rourke responded, “Yes. Absolutely. I’d take the wall down.”

WATCH:

Beto O’Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019

In recent years, O’Rourke has repeatedly championed extremist measures, including gun bans and gun confiscation.

WATCH:

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke Threatens Door-to-Door Confiscation of Your Guns by Force pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2019

O’Rourke, who was involved in a hacker group and wrote murder fantasies about killing children, was plagued during his failed campaigns for lying about a DUI accident that he was responsible for in 1988. O’Rourke falsely claimed that he “did not try to leave the scene of the accident,” despite police records saying that he did. O’Rourke’s lie was so obvious that The Washington Post gave him Four Pinocchios for the claim, the worst rating that they give.

Top responses online to Axios’s report about O’Rourke preparing to run for office include:

This is such a bad idea, dude wants to tax churches and take away AR-15s…in Texas. Whether he changed his views since this is irrelevant because there’s enough video out there. https://t.co/PDCnyBUj3T — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 19, 2021

Beto for Governor will make Amy McGrath look like Amy Klobuchar in terms of electability. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 19, 2021

Good. Conservative Twitter deserves this tremendous gift. https://t.co/1ettigfLna — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 19, 2021

As a Texan, let me remind Americans about the last time a candidate beloved largely by the corporate press and American urban elites ran a much-hyped race for governor https://t.co/R0jBBIhKbf pic.twitter.com/xDygUiEnbU — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 19, 2021

A gun-grabbing, sheepsuit-wearing, skateboarding Socialist Sure thing Beta https://t.co/dGPp6wRd5r — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 19, 2021

Find someone who loves you as much as Beto loves losing https://t.co/64o9Rz7LBn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2021

The guy who wants to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens and tear down barriers along the border seriously wants to try going for statewide office IN TEXAS again? https://t.co/xBYWfTSR8u — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) September 19, 2021

That sound you hear is Dems flushing tens of millions down the toilet https://t.co/fDLrJ5Hjf9 — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) September 19, 2021

Beto trying to take on Abbott. 😂😂 Worth re-listening to this musical wisdom (😉):https://t.co/rfwwC2vGK5 https://t.co/K7JTCoaZ7J — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 19, 2021

Robert Francis O’Rourke just loves to lose https://t.co/VOFiZ04Baj — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) September 19, 2021

I can’t wait for the ads on Spanish programs and black tv shows that Beto is going to tax your church out of existence. https://t.co/Sdj4qpBRsU — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 19, 2021

Senate in 2018. President in 2020. Governor in 2022. Senate again in 2024. https://t.co/EP1zdMJETv — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) September 19, 2021

Remember when Beto O’ Rourke campaigned on ending the tax exemption for churches that do not support same-sex marriage? I do. https://t.co/NjEvzhDDcc https://t.co/cWBwTiGOXN — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) September 19, 2021

Beto is a furry https://t.co/gc3b7Y7YAb — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 19, 2021

3 strikes and you are out https://t.co/y3lQrBH3YZ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 19, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

