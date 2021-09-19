https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-administration-eases-foreign-travel-restrictions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden said Monday that he plans to ease foreign travel restrictions this fall, allowing some fully COVID-19 vaccinated individuals to enter the country.

Over the past year, non-essential travel to the U.S. was prohibited. However, the proposed change will allow a small group of people to enter the country, while still excluding the vast majority of tourists.

According to The Hill, people who have been separated from their families as a result of the pandemic, as well as those with international worker visas, will be allowed to enter the U.S. once they show proof of vaccination.

Still, it’s unclear whether the U.S. will accept vaccinations that haven’t been vetted by the Food and Drug Administration, such as AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the SputnikV vaccine from Russia. The two vaccines have been distributed to more parts of the world than the three vaccines currently approved by the FDA.

The new travel guidelines are set to take effect later this fall.

