Nashville, Tennessee / USA – October 22, 2020: US Election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden Presidential Debate on the Curb Event Center at Belmont University with Kristen Welker of NBC moderator Joe Biden campaigned last year on a message of unifying the country’s bitter political divisions but his presidency has thus far only made the division worse, according to a new survey.

Fox News reported Sunday that, by a 54-37% margin, Americans believe their country is less united under Biden rather than more so.

That said, the same survey found that most respondents think Biden cares about “people like you.”

But that figure was 56% in October 2020; the five-point shift is mostly due to a 15-point drop among independents, said the network.

“About half of voters also say Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president (49%, unchanged from 2020) and is honest and trustworthy (50%, down 2 points),” Fox News continued .

“His lowest ratings are on leadership: 45% describe as a strong leader, down from 49% last fall,” the network said, adding: “Biden’s overall job rating stands at 50 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove. Those are the lowest marks of his presidency.”Biden’s approval ratings have been lower in other […]