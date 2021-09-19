https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-takes-casual-bike-ride-beach-multiple-crises-sink-presidency-video/

Joe Biden and his wife Jill took a ‘casual’ bike ride onto Gordon’s Pond Trail in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday as multiple crises sink his presidency.

Biden returned to the sound of silence to his home state of Delaware Friday for a long weekend at his Rehoboth Beach vacation home–no supporters, not even his wife were there to greet him.

Biden is away from DC on vacation after a disastrous week.

Americans are still stuck behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, France recalled its ambassadors to the United States, more than 15,000 illegal aliens mostly from Haiti crossed the Rio Grande into the US and the FDA declined approval for the Covid booster.

The government of French President Macron announced Friday afternoon it is recalling their ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations in the wake of a defense agreement with the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom that shut out France and cancelled a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between France and Australia, TGPS’s Kristinn Taylor reported.

This is the first time France has recalled its U.S. ambassador in the well over 200 years of close relations dating to France’s support for the American Revolution.

Americans are still stuck in Afghanistan and the Pentagon admitted this week the Biden Admin droned innocent civilians, including 7 children, in its military response to the Kabul suicide bomber that killed 13 US service members.

Approximately 15,000 illegal aliens made their across the Rio Grande into Del Rio Texas this week and are being held in a makeshift detention camp dubbed ‘Bidenville.’

The FDA also declined to approve Pfizer’s booster shot which was another blow to Joe Biden because of confusing messaging.

Meanwhile, Joe and Jill are out on a bike ride without a care in the world.

“Mr. President, what will you tell [French President] Emmanuel Macron?” a reporter shouted as onlookers cheered the Bidens.

VIDEO:

Joe and Jill Biden head onto Gordon’s Pond Trail for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach pic.twitter.com/Cad0D0eRaS — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 19, 2021

Biden’s approval sunk to the lowest level of his presidency last week.

