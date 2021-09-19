Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity

The mobile command center authorities have been using during the search for Brian Laundrie has departed the search area.

Weather has hindered the search for Laundrie, while police said the search for this missing man has ended for the day.

Laundrie’s parents say they picked up his Ford mustang from the nature reserve where the search is taking place on Tuesday, though they did not report him missing police until Friday.

North Port Florida police spokesperson Josh Taylor tells Fox News Digital some resources have ‘been relieved’ from search for Brian Laundrie.

So far there is no evidence that he hurt himself in the reserve, though it is a possibility.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her family on Sep. 11 after not being heard from since Aug. 25.