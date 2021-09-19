https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/gabby-petito-search-missing-woman-brian-laundrie
Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity
Fox News Digital confirms Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. A body has been found in the same area officials have been searching for Gabby Petito.
Fox News Digital can also confirm that about 10 minutes after the coroner arrived on the scene, search dogs participating in the search left the search area.
Mobile command center leaves the Brian Laundrie Florida search
The mobile command center authorities have been using during the search for Brian Laundrie has departed the search area.
Weather has hindered the search for Laundrie, while police said the search for this missing man has ended for the day.
Laundrie’s parents say they picked up his Ford mustang from the nature reserve where the search is taking place on Tuesday, though they did not report him missing police until Friday.
North Port Florida police spokesperson Josh Taylor tells Fox News Digital some resources have ‘been relieved’ from search for Brian Laundrie.
So far there is no evidence that he hurt himself in the reserve, though it is a possibility.
Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her family on Sep. 11 after not being heard from since Aug. 25.
Missing Gabby Petito: Police defend approach to questioning Brian Laundrie, who is now also missing
JACKSON, Wyo. – When Gabby Petito went missing sometime in late August and her fiancé Brian Laundrie allegedly showed up alone at his parents’ home in Florida in her van – refusing to tell police where he last saw her – critics around the country wanted to know why authorities didn’t drag him in for questioning.
“The North Port Police Department has no authority to execute a possible federal search warrant on our own,” department spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News Digital Sunday. “I don’t see how anyone without all the facts in this case can come up with a reasonable conclusion and opinion on the matter.”
He said investigators have still not established whether a crime even took place – in Florida or out West. And he noted that many details about the case have been kept secret to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
Police defend approach to Laundrie case after intense criticism over delayed warrants
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor pushed back on criticism that the department did not immediately obtain search warrants for the Laundrie home on Sept. 11 after Gabby Petito was reported missing.
“The North Port Police Department has no authority to execute a possible federal search warrant on our own,” Taylor told Fox News Digital. “I don’t see how anyone without all the facts in this case can come up with a reasonable conclusion and opinion on the matter.”
He noted that investigators have still not established whether a crime even took place – in Florida or out West.
Searches for Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, are underway in Wyoming and Florida, respectively.
Gabby Petito case: YouTube video appears to show Petito’s van in park on Aug. 27
A family traveling through Grand Teton National Park posted a video Sunday morning that they believe shows Gabby Petito’s van on Aug. 27 – two after Petito last spoke to her mother.
At about 1:40 into the video, posted by the account “Red White & Bethune,” the family drives past a white van parked by the side of the road.
“Tonight, I was editing our Sunday video and it was of our August 27th footage. I paused my editing and went to lay in bed,” Jenn, wife and mother of the family, wrote on Facebook
. “I INSTANTLY got a bone chilling feeling. I leapt up and ran to my laptop. I watched the rest of my footage and sure enough, her van was in the video.”
Jenn told Fox News that she submitted the video to the FBI as potential evidence in Petito’s case.
Search for Petito continues near Grand Teton National Park
The search for Gabby Petito continued Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moose, Wyoming.
The FBI Denver Field Office confirmed Saturday that the agency, in coordination with the Grand Teton National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, were searching areas in nearby Grand Teton National Park.
Fox News on Sunday spotted a police car blocking the road leading to a campsite in the Bridger-Teton National Forest called Moran Vista.
The National Park Service could not comment on any specific activity in the area, but the FBI on Sunday said law enforcement agencies were searching “the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area is located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park.”
TikTok user points out ‘disturbing’ part of Petito’s travel blog
A TikTok user has highlighted a book that Brian Laundrie appeared to be reading while he traveled cross-country with his fiancé Gabby Petito.
The video, posted to the couple’s channel “Nomadik Statik,” captures bits of their journey. At about 6:40 into the video, TikTok user Alyssa Rose – with her handle alyssaest93 – points out “something disturbing.”
“The clip is of … Brian reading a book, and it is apparently called Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer, about groups of people exploring uncharted terrain that go missing,” Rose said in her post. “This particular book in the series follows four women. What?”
Rose said that some users have insisted that this information “needs to be turned over to the police,” though, the elements that she highlighted are not the focus of the book.
Laundrie’s Instagram also featured books by Chuck Palahniuk, as well as art inspired by what he was reading. Palahniuk’s books often feature meditations on and depictions of violence.
RELEASE THE HOUNDS: K-9 search dogs on the scene as hunt for Brian Laundrie takes a new turn
Hunt for Brian Laundrie moves deeper into massive reserve
Hunt for Brian Laundrie moves deeper into massive reserve
Hunt for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida
Florida authorities have commenced the second day of the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.
Officers and agents started gathering at 6 a.m. to prepare for another day looking for Laundrie on the nature reserve nearby his parents’ home.
The search is focused on the other side of the Myakkahatchee Creek Bridge which connects the 200-acre environmental park to the massive 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve.
Gabby Petito cops should’ve gotten Laundrie search warrants on day 1: former detective
Florida police should have gotten a search warrant for the Laundrie home and Brian Laundrie’s devices on Sept. 11, the day Gabby Petito was reported missing and police seized her van at her fiance’s parents’ house in North Port, experts tell Fox News.
“Why would you [try to] get consent from the guy, and not get a search warrant?” pondered Pat Diaz, a former Miami Dade homicide detective of 35 years. “You can get a search warrant for everything in that house, including his laptop.
”He said an examination of Laundrie’s electronics on the day Petito was reported missing could have given investigators an abundance of clues about her whereabouts. Even if Laundrie refused to talk.
WATCH: Fox News Digital presses Brian Laundrie’s mom outside of family home in Florida
FBI Denver has released a missing person poster for Gabby Petito
FBI Denver on Saturday posted a missing person poster for Gabby Petito on its Twitter page
FBI asks for witnesses who saw Petito or Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park last month
FBI Denver is asking for witnesses who were in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Pak between Aug. 27-30 to come forward if they saw Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie or their vehicle.
Police gain tracking access to Petito and Laundrie’s phones
North Port police said this weekend they have gained tracking access to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s phones, but it isn’t real-time, according to reports.
Investigators will be able to access where their phones have been but officials stressed “it just takes a long time,” according to WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida.
Authorities don’t have access to either of their actual phones.
Petito was reported missing a week ago after not being heard from since last month and her fiancé is now considered missing as well after police went to his home on Friday to find him gone. His family said they haven’t heard from him since Tuesday.
Police in Florida investigate photo of man who looks like Brian Laundrie taken near his home: report
Police in North Port, Florida, are investigating a photo taken Friday afternoon of a man who resembles Brian Laundrie.
The photo was taken by a driver on a street near Laundrie’s home, according to the New York Post.
Laundrie’s parents told police they have not seen their son, who is a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance, since Tuesday and investigators are actively looking for him.
Click here to read more in the Post.
North Park, Florida, police ask for tips on whereabouts of Brian Laundrie after searching reserve
Police in North park, Florida, asked for tips from anyone who might have seen Brian Laundrie after searching the nearby Carlton Reserve on Saturday where his parents said he had gone on a hike the last time they saw him Tuesday.
FBI closes part of Grand Teton National Park while conducting search linked to Petito disappearance
FBI Denver said Saturday the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Grand Teton National Park is closed to the public while investigators search the area in connection with Petito’s disappearance last month.
North Port Police conclude Saturday search of Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie
Police in North Port, Florida, said they had ended their search of the nearby Carlton Reserve — where Brian Laundrie’s parents said he was last seen on a hike Tuesday — for the day. The search will continue after daybreak Sunday.
North Port Police release statement on Saturday’s search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve
“As a national search for Gabby Petito (22) continues, the search for Brian Laundrie (23) continues in North Port. Saturday, North Port Police, along with the FBI and other nearby agency partners searched the Carlton Reserve area to the North of the City of North Port,” North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in a statement to Fox News.
“Roughly 25,000 acres. Brian’s parents have reported to us that he was last seen Tuesday when he went for a hike there,” the statement continued.
“They reported him missing three days later. The North Port Police Department and the FBI are working to corroborate the story.”
Taylor added that it is “important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations.”
Taylor also said that a ground search is being conducted in parts of Wyoming by investigators in an attempt to locate Gabby Petito.
The search at Carlton Reserve is done for the day due to darkness.