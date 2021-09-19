https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/brainwashing-where-conspiracy-meets-reality/
Reading Time: 5 minutes
Charlotte, NC — Words are powerful tools that can control our thoughts and beliefs in more ways than people realize. Men can be easily trained to respond to various catchphrases that guide the nature and direction of a conversation. Joseph Stalin wrote in Concerning Marxism in Linguistics that certain sounds and tones can produce predictable reflexive reactions in people.
A good example is watching how those on the left are easily triggered by words they have been, for a lack of a better term, conditioned to respond too in a frantic manner. Another good example is the word brainwashing. Like conspiracy, this designation is likely to prompt responses of denial, skepticism and outright accusations of wearing a tinfoil hat.
This is due to the success of attaching negative associations to the word itself, which in turn, is an excellent example of how environment also controls behavior. Those responding to the word brainwashing in that way, have essentially been brainwashed themselves, and don’t even know it.
Brainwashing people has long been a discredited conspiracy theory, along with the idea of communist infiltration. Joseph McCarthy was attacked and ridiculed constantly, leading to the reactionary term “McCarthyism.” This derogatory moniker was attached […]
Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker