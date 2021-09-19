https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-admin-to-release-family-units-from-del-rio-illegal-immigration-crisis-into-u-s

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly going to process and release families into the U.S. that allegedly illegally entered the country in Del Rio, Texas, where a full blown crisis has been brewing for several days.

Bill Melugin, a national correspondent for Fox News, wrote: “U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio.”

He “[t]old me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear),” he added. “For the migrants who are being expelled, repatriation flights have already started. The Mayor of Del Rio says he knows of several flights that have flown out of San Antonio already.”

For the migrants who are being expelled, repatriation flights have already started. The Mayor of Del Rio says he knows of several flights that have flown out of San Antonio already. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

The news comes as tens of thousands of illegal aliens have stayed under the bridge in Del Rio to escape triple-digit heat while they wait to be processed by the Biden administration.

NEW: From our @FoxNews drone, a look at the migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning, where thousands migrants remain after they crossed into the US illegally. pic.twitter.com/06sUY2XCi5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

The news comes after a Biden administration official told the AP late last week that they were going to take action to remove thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens that entered the area.

“Details are yet to be finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day, according to the official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity,” The AP reported. “San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

