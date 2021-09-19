https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-body-of-gabby-petito-found-in-wyoming/

BREAKING: Officials say human remains were found earlier today consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. pic.twitter.com/FcOD93Sbi6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2021

FBI press conference from the last 10 minutes.

Gabby Petito was last seen on August 25th in Grand Teton, Wyoming, heading for Yellowstone National Park. She was traveling in a white 2021 Ford transit van headed north at the time of her disappearance.

Police block road where boyfriend Brian Laundrie lives.

Waiting to see if anything changes outside Brian Laundrie’s house now that the FBI says the body found fits the description of Gabby Petito.

So far – no changes. But police have blocked off the road. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

FBI say body ‘matching the description’ of Gabby Petito has been found at Spread Creek camp site in Wyoming https://t.co/x8OkPDPk9o pic.twitter.com/s7Q3VS6m2z — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 19, 2021

Watch this first video as police interview Gabby on the side of the road.

pic.twitter.com/cuIICcxCga Brian Laundrie was picked up hitchhiking ALONE on 08/29 in Grand Teton and bailed out of the car shortly thereafter – RT! #GabbyPetito #WhereIsGabby Gabby Petito — Jonathan Fryer (@MONK3YBALL) September 17, 2021