September 19, 2021

FBI press conference from the last 10 minutes.

Gabby Petito was last seen on August 25th in Grand Teton, Wyoming, heading for Yellowstone National Park. She was traveling in a white 2021 Ford transit van headed north at the time of her disappearance.

Police block road where boyfriend Brian Laundrie lives.

Watch this first video as police interview Gabby on the side of the road.

