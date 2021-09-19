https://www.theblaze.com/news/vaccine-mandate-protests-freedom-rally

Thousands of New Yorkers protested against vaccine mandates on Saturday. A diverse crowd demonstrated in New York City against the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate orders in a protest dubbed the “rally for freedom,” which was a part of a worldwide demonstration.

A diverse crowd marched through the streets of New York City on Saturday; some waved American, Gadsden, and LGBTQ flags. Other demonstrators were holding signs that read: “My body, my choice,” “Latinos against forced vaccines,” “God is with us,” and “LGBTQ people for medical freedom.”

There were mothers demanding the end of mask mandates for their children in school. There were some calling for the government to acknowledge natural immunity and demanding that those with previous COVID-19 infection be exempted from the vaccine mandate.

The freedom rally stopped in Times Square, where speakers delivered messages against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At one point, the ideologically integrated crowd hugged one another in a sign of unity against the mandates.

“This is the power that we want to send to the world,” a speaker said.

There were chants of “Wake up New York!” and “My body, my choice!”

One featured speaker at the freedom rally quoted President Joe Biden, who said earlier this month, “What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”

The speaker told the demonstrators, “Joe Biden, your patience is wearing thin? We lost our patience!”

The crowd reacted by chanting, “F*** Joe Biden!”

This anti-Biden chant was used at college football stadiums earlier this month.

On Sept. 9, Biden announced a sweeping vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, which will affect 100 million Americans.

On Aug. 16, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an emergency executive order requiring residents to furnish proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter indoor dining at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and more.

The demonstration was just one of many “World Wide Rally For Freedom” events that took place in cities around the world.

“We will push back against widespread propaganda, by producing our own media, and advancing our own narrative, instead of succumbing to the one being pushed on us. We will not accept the rampant politicization of science and medicine, and we will return these institutions to being neutral sources of information for the benefit of society, over government and corporate interests,” a press release from the organizers read.

There were also large demonstrations in France and Canada.

Protests in Australia became violent, and more than 200 were arrested in Melbourne.

