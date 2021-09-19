https://www.dailywire.com/news/chuck-todd-blasts-biden-hes-got-a-pretty-big-credibility-crisis-world-doesnt-know-if-competent

NBC News host Chuck Todd said during two separate appearances on the network over the weekend that President Joe Biden is facing a serious credibility crisis as he struggles to manage crises that have erupted under his administration.

“There’s a new migrant crisis at the Texas border with more than 10,000 Haitians living in deteriorating conditions,” Todd said. “U.S. Military had to admit its missile strike in Kabul, in response to the killing of 13 soldiers, was an error, and that it killed up to 10 innocent civilians. And then he had the issue with France, so angry about the U.S. sabotaging their submarine deal with Australia that they actually recalled their ambassador.”

“You know, Anna, with the Afghanistan withdrawal, and how it went, and then you have the, what the Pentagon said,” he later added. “And then you look at the border, there is this growing, ‘Boy, can you guys get your arms around our problems?’ This seems to be the real challenge.”

Anna Palmer, Founder of Punchbowl News, responded by noting that the administration has “continued to stumble here.”

“They don’t have the messaging right. They don’t necessarily have the policy right,” she continued. “There’s a lot of questions on Capitol Hill now that these members are coming back where they’re gonna face investigations on Afghanistan, what happened there; it’s not going away. And I think this is something where this White House is really not kind of got its feet underneath it and now we’re weeks into this, right.”

When asked during an interview about what he expects Biden to say at the U.N. on Tuesday, Todd responded, “Well, look, I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite. Afghanistan withdrawal wasn’t going to be messy. This wasn’t gonna look like Saigon.”

“The booster shots, he came out and essentially said that eight months, and even indicated, maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now, we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot,” Todd said. “So, you know, he’s had and, of course, the border has been, you know, whether this, we can talk about the border problems. You could say there’s years in the making. But it’s pretty clear, we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years. And this is a — these policies have turned into becoming a magnet. So, he’s got a lot of work to do.”

“Look, he’s got some credibility issues on the world stage … to see, make sure that people still view America as a — not just a stable democracy, but a competent leader of the free world right now,” he added. “So look, he’s got a lot of work to do. I think, the next month’s going to probably still be tough for him politically, because he’s got to get this big bill through Congress.”

