It’s official – more than 50% of the businesses across the nation that closed during the COVID hysteria of the past year are now permanently closed.

In July this year New York’s former governor Cuomo was begging businesses to come back to New York. It was too late, Cuomo and numerous tyrannical governors across the nation had done their damage. Millions were laid off and small businesses across the nation were closed.

It is too late for Cuomo and all the governors who relished destroying Americans’ jobs, businesses, and livelihoods. These jobs are gone for good.

Data from Yelp shows the jobs are gone.

Yelp on Wednesday released its latest Economic Impact Report, revealing business closures across the U.S. are increasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s economic toll. As of Aug. 31, some 163,735 businesses have indicated on Yelp that they have closed. That’s down from the 180,000 that closed at the very beginning of the pandemic. However, it actually shows a 23% increase in the number of closures since mid-July. In addition to monitoring closed businesses, Yelp also takes into account the businesses whose closures have become permanent. That number has steadily increased throughout the past six months, now reaching 97,966, representing 60% of closed businesses that won’t be reopening. “Overall, Yelp’s data shows that business closures have continued to rise with a 34% increase in permanent closures since our last report in mid-July,” Justin Norman, vice president of data science at Yelp, told CNBC.

Congrats to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats, RINOs, COVID Karens, and everyone who couldn’t see past their nose to understand that the cure was worse than the COVID. Now millions are without work, money and have lost their dreams. Well done.

