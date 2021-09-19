https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-continues-losing-ground-as-more-americans-see-country-divided-under-unity-president/?utm_source=jdr

Joe Biden campaigned last year on a message of unifying the country’s bitter political divisions but his presidency has thus far only made the division worse, according to a new survey.





Fox News reported Sunday that, by a 54-37% margin, Americans believe their country is less united under Biden rather than more so.

That said, the same survey found that most respondents think Biden cares about “people like you.”





But that figure was 56% in October 2020; the five-point shift is mostly due to a 15-point drop among independents, said the network.

“About half of voters also say Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president (49%, unchanged from 2020) and is honest and trustworthy (50%, down 2 points),” Fox News continued.





“His lowest ratings are on leadership: 45% describe as a strong leader, down from 49% last fall,” the network said, adding: “Biden’s overall job rating stands at 50 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove. Those are the lowest marks of his presidency.”

Biden’s approval ratings have been lower in other surveys.

In July, for instance, most Americans said they were not optimistic about the next 12 months. The percentage has risen by 20 points since the last survey was taken at President Joe Biden’s 100-day mark, the ABC News/Ipsos poll reported.

The new survey found that 55% of Americans are now pessimistic about the direction of the country, with just 45% optimistic about where things are headed.

In early May, by comparison, a similar survey found that 36% of Americans expressed pessimism about the country’s future versus 64% who were optimistic.

And last month, Biden took another hit following the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that included the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel and more than 160 Afghani citizens.

The latest NBC News survey has Biden’s approval rating at below 50% for the first time in his short presidency less than a week after the Taliban militant group took over most of Afghanistan.

According to the poll, only 49% of adults think Biden is doing a good job, while 48% disapprove of his job performance.

“Notably, there is stronger sentiment behind disapproval, as among the 48% disapproving are largely strongly in disapproval (41%) compared to those who “somewhat disapprove” (7%). The 49% who [approve] are more closely hedged between strongly (22%) and somewhat (27%),” Newsmax reported.

