The Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas, lashed out at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday as an estimated 15,000-plus migrants, most from Haiti, crossed illegally into the U.S. and have gathered in tents underneath a bridge near his city.

Mayor Bruno Lozano called out Biden and Harris, the latter of whom the president put in charge of solving the border crises in March. The state of Texas, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, surged assets to the region to staunch the flow of migrants after the tent city swelled in number from a few thousand early last week.

According to reports on Friday, Biden left the White House for Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, where he has a home, while on Saturday, Harris performed the coin toss at a college football game.

“The VP is able to visit the fun events across the country, while American communities continue to grapple with failed immigration reform,” he tweeted.

“Where is the visit to Del Rio, TX?” Lozano asked. “We need you to visit Del Rio, Texas.”

Lozano went on to respond to a tweet that was not related, in which Harris wrote, “The U.S. is falling behind, on a global scale, on investing in childcare. We invest fewer public dollars in early childhood education and care relative to GDP than almost all other developed countries. With our Build Back Better Agenda, @POTUS and I are determined to change that.”

“The US is failing to protect its borders. Why aren’t you here? @POTUS,” he wrote.

The mayor also responded to a tweet from Biden about taxes with an appeal for a border plan.

“The President has a plan for taxes. Where is the plan to protect our southern border?” he asked, adding later, “Where is your plan to protect American communities at the southern border? I spoke to Governor Abbott today. We have developed a temporary plan, we’d like to see yours.”

Some lawmakers have also visited the region over the past 24-48 hours to report on the worsening situation.

“I spent the day in Del Rio, TX with local and state leaders and law enforcement — what I heard, and what I saw, was devastating. There were nearly 15,000 migrants gathered at the port of entry with hundreds more gathering every hour — up from 12,000 just the day before,” U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican, said in a statement.

“Most were military-aged males between the ages of 18-35. The majority of migrants were Haitian, but I talked to migrants from 6-7 countries including Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, and more,” he said. “When I went in up in a helicopter to survey the scene, migrants were literally being pushed over the border.

“Why is the administration not taking the proper steps to deter this situation?” Pfluger asked.

“This crisis has reached a boiling point — Del Rio officials are not equipped to handle nearly 15,000 migrants pouring into their community. What will it take to wake this administration up to the realities of this crisis? There is a real human cost to Biden’s weak border policies.”

In a visit Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in a video that the Biden administration is directly responsible for the current situation in Del Rio.

“It’s a maddening crisis,” Cruz said. “Just over a week ago, there were fewer than a thousand people here under the bridge, averaging between 700 and 1000. Then, on September 8th, the Biden administration made a decision to cancel deportation flights back to Haiti. The vast majority of these illegal immigrants crossing into Del Rio are from Haiti.

“When you have open borders, this is what you get,” Cruz added. “This is wrong. This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is lawless, and it is inviting suffering. This needs to end.”

