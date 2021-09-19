https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/developing-body-found-wyoming-forest-search-gabby-petito-fbi-hold-news-conference-4-pm-mst/

Moosey, Wyoming – A dead body was found in a “very remote” area in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday during a search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The Teton County coroner said they do not know the identity or the gender yet.

Breaking: The Teton County, Wyoming Coroner just confirmed to be a body has been found in Teton National Park. He says they do not know the identity or the gender yet. Says it is in a “very remote area.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

TRENDING: What’s Going On? Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND

FBI agents and other law enforcement began searching for Petito in the Wyoming forest this weekend.

Petito and her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-country trip from New York to Oregon when 22-year-old Gabby disappeared.

A witness tipped off law enforcement and said they saw the white 2012 Ford Transit the two were traveling in near Spread Creek on August 27.

Petito’s family reported Gabby missing on September 11, a couple weeks after she last spoke with her mom.

In a bizarre twist, police body cam footage from August 12 released showed Gabby Petito crying over a fight she had with Laundrie shortly before she disappeared.

Laundrie is currently a person of interest.

Update: The body found was consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, however there is no forensic confirmation of the identity yet.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, the FBI said on Sunday afternoon.

VIDEO:

TRAGIC UPDATE: Officials say body found today matches the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito – https://t.co/8H426eZorc pic.twitter.com/4V6sHu9t4h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

