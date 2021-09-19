http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zECabAeyrJ8/

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris reacted to John Durham indicting former Hillary Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to the FBI in 2016.

Morris predicted that the indictment would lead to Hillary Clinton’s indictment.

“[I]t might be that we’ve finally caught up with Hillary,” Morris proclaimed. “We don’t know yet, but I’m going to probe it, and I think that there’s some chance now.”

“Durham just indicted a guy named [Michael] Sussmann … for lying to the FBI. Sussmann worked for the law firm of Perkins Cole. … That was the law firm that Hillary‘s campaign hired that conducted this stuff and fabricated the [Steele] dossier and all of that,” he continued. “And he lied to the FBI and did not reveal that Hillary and Hillary’s campaign was paying him. That he was their employee; that he was acting on their behalf.”

“Hillary was basically his client, and he did not reveal that to the FBI, so he is under indictment for that,” Morris added.

Host John Catsimatidis asked if it was a “soft indictment” of Sussmann to get more information.

Morris said the indictment came because the statute of limitations was about to run out but said the trail “leads to Hillary.”

“The real point here is that this is the trail that leads to Hillary,” he advised.

“The point is that that led to two years of investigating and almost impeaching Trump, and it was totally phony,” Morris added. “Never happened.”

Morris explained that now that Clinton was no longer in power, she can no longer escape her misdeeds.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

