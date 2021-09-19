https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dirtbag-chris-wallace-still-claims-didnt-rig-2020-trump-presidential-debate-video/
Dirtbag Chris Wallace is famous for rigging the 2020 presidential debate against President Donald Trump and in favor of the basement candidate.
In the debate’s first 15 minutes Wallace started debating the President of the United States.
It was an absolutely disgusting display.
WOW! JUST INSANE! Debate “Moderator” Chris Wallace Starts DEBATING TRUMP in First 15 Minutes! (VIDEO)
Wallace was so bad in his tag-team with Joe Biden against President Trump that a petition was started to boycott the shamelessly biased FOX host.
NO ONE LIKES A LIAR: Thousands Sign TGP Petition After Chris Wallace Smears Trump Supporters at Presidential Debate. Thank you!
What a dirtbag.
Chris Wallace Cuts Off President Trump After Interrupting Him CONTINUOUSLY During Debate — THEN LECTURES TRUMP ON INTERRUPTING!
On Sunday Chris Wallace was interviewed by Old Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz. Wallace again defended his outrageous debate performance.