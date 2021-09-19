https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dirtbag-chris-wallace-still-claims-didnt-rig-2020-trump-presidential-debate-video/

Dirtbag Chris Wallace is famous for rigging the 2020 presidential debate against President Donald Trump and in favor of the basement candidate.

In the debate’s first 15 minutes Wallace started debating the President of the United States.

It was an absolutely disgusting display.

Wallace was so bad in his tag-team with Joe Biden against President Trump that a petition was started to boycott the shamelessly biased FOX host.

TRENDING: What’s Going On? Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND

What a dirtbag.

On Sunday Chris Wallace was interviewed by Old Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz. Wallace again defended his outrageous debate performance.

Via Midnight Rider Channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

