U.S. stocks shed more than 500 points as the markets opened Monday morning as emerging risks continue to become the September story for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell 570 points – its biggest single day drop since mid-July. The S&P 500 lost 1.4%, while the tech-oriented Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%.

The sell-off comes as a the result of a number of investor concerns. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will begin a two-day meeting, which investors are worried will result in a decision that will pull stimulus funds as inflation continues to surge.

Additionally, China’s indebted property market is now rippling across global markets, causing big sell-offs in America and Europe that followed a massive sell-off during Asia’s Monday trading session.

It is also now time for Congress to rush to raise the debt ceiling as a potential government shutdown looms amid continued partisan fighting and political deadlock.

