https://redstate.com/beccalower/2021/09/19/emmys-pics-unmask-our-hollywood-betters-as-covid-hypocrites-n445353
About The Author
Related Posts
Another University Offers Racially Segregated Graduation, One Critic Calls It 'Jim Crow'
June 16, 2021
University Aims for Utopia, Launches Doctoral Program in 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion'
July 27, 2021
Biden Fails to Meet July 4th Goal but Predicts 'Greatest Future' With Most Laughable Guarantee Ever
July 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy