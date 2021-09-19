https://www.oann.com/exclusive-u-s-opens-probe-into-30-million-vehicles-over-air-bag-inflators/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=exclusive-u-s-opens-probe-into-30-million-vehicles-over-air-bag-inflators



FILE PHOTO: Heavy vehicular traffic is seen in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Diego, California, U.S., ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan FILE PHOTO: Heavy vehicular traffic is seen in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Diego, California, U.S., ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

September 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters shows.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30 million U.S. vehicles from the 2001 through 2019 model years. Automakers were alerted to the investigation, which is not yet public, on Friday.

The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Nissan Motor, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari NV <RACE.MI >, Nissan Motor, Mazda, Daimler AG, BMW Chrysler (now part of Stellantis NV), Porsche Cars, Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata Motors) and others.

The automakers on Sunday either declined to comment ahead of NHTSA’s announcement or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NHTSA did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

