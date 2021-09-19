https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/572903-fauci-on-fda-advisers-booster-recommendations-i-dont-think-they

Dr. Anthony FauciAnthony FauciSunday shows preview: Coronavirus dominates as country struggles with delta variant Journalist Zaid Jilani describes removal of animal rights ad that criticizes Fauci Watch live: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing MORE said on Sunday that he thinks that a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel made a “good recommendation” to give COVID-19 booster shots only to older and higher-risk Americans.

“I don’t think they made a mistake,” Fauci, who serves as President Biden Joe BidenSunday shows preview: Coronavirus dominates as country struggles with delta variant Did President Biden institute a vaccine mandate for only half the nation’s teachers? Democrats lean into vaccine mandates ahead of midterms MORE‘s chief medical adviser, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“They came up with a recommendation, which I think is a good recommendation,” Fauci said.

“I am 80, and I’m an elderly person, certainly eligible, I will certainly get a booster,” he added.

Fauci also weighed in on arguments from people who say vaccine mandates should not apply to them after they have already been infected with COVID-19.

“It is true they do have protection. The one thing we are not aware of yet – and hopefully we’ll get that data – is what the durability of protection is,” he said.

Fauci added that people should not plan to get their booster shots prior to receiving government approval.

Late last week, FDA advisers recommended that only select groups receive a booster shot. These recommendations include all vaccinated Americans above age 65.

President Biden earlier had announced plans to give boosters to every American eight months after their initial vaccination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

