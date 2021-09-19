https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/fbi-storm-home-brian-laundries-parents-florida?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

FBI agents stormed the North Port, Florida home of Brian Laundrie’s parents on Monday morning and held them in a police van in the driveway as authorities called off the search of a nearby nature reserve.

The FBI tweeted Monday morning that it is “executing a court-authorized search warrant” at the Laundrie residence following the discovery of a body that matches the description of missing van-lifer Gabby Petito on Sunday evening.

“No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation,” added the agency. The house has now been declared a ‘crime scene.’

Laundrie’s parents were seen being escorted out of their house at around 9:40 am on Monday before FBI agents rushed into their home.

Brian Laundrie (23) and Gabby Petito (22), his fiancé, had been on a cross-country van-trip for a number of weeks, until the young woman went missing around August 24.

More than 50 members of various law enforcement officers from a total of six agencies spent two days searching for Laundrie across the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve area. The reserve is where Laundrie’s parents told officers that their son told them he was going when he left the family’s home last Tuesday. He has not been seen since, though his parents did not report him missing until three days after he left.

Police are being criticized for their handling of the investigation into Laundrie, who has been a person of interest in the case of his missing fiancé since the case caught public attention weeks ago.

Laundrie has refused to speak with police since returning to Florida without Gabby on September 1.

An autopsy on the body thought to be Petito’s is scheduled for Tuesday.

