https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6147f930bbafd42ff58b9484
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough blocked the Democrat plan to slip amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants into a multi-trillion dollar spending bill focused on so-called climate change,…
Host Christine Dolan talks with Nicole Boltz on her vaccine injuries and her shock that no one, including the government, or big Pharma, will help her….
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) looked like a big bag of Chick-Fil-A at the Met Gala. As usual, she managed to steal the show. Of course……
Football is back—and so are the fans. America no longer sees empty stadiums on TV, as people return to watching the games in person. But Americans will notice……
How scientific are those who constantly cite “science” as the basis for dictating our lives? During a recent press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen……