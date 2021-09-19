https://thelibertydaily.com/fully-vaccinated-chris-rock-gets-covid-and-its-bad/

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. A “fully-vaccinated” celebrity gets Covid-19. They go to social media to complain about how bad it is. They proceed to tell their adoring fans to get vaccinated. They ignore the fact that the vaccines didn’t protect them from catching the disease, nor did it protect them from getting bad symptoms.

Such is the case for comedian Chris Rock. The 56-year-old actor took to social media to tell his fans he had Covid-19, it is bad, and they should all get vaccinated because logic has no meaning in our world today.

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

According to Page Six:

Many fans responded to the “Grown Ups” star’s tweet with well wishes, but some wondered if he hadn’t been vaccinated despite advocating for it; however, in May, Rock joked on “The Tonight Show” that he cut the vaccination line in order to receive the jab. “I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” the “Tamborine” comedian quipped, before specifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose jab. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines.” Seemingly joking, Rock quipped that he “used” his “celebrity” to be one of the first to get the vaccine. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Step aside, old people,’” he joked. “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. “In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.” Rock, 56, has been vocal in the fight against COVID throughout the pandemic—and even surprised New Yorkers by appearing at one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences to urge mask-wearing.

The narrative for the jabs has gone from immunity to greatly reducing spread to protecting from severe illness. All of these narratives were proven wrong. Now, it’s just “get the jab because we’ll persecute you if you don’t.”

