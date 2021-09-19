https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fulton-county-georgia-ballot-inspection-hearing-monday-9-video-link/

A court hearing is taking place Monday morning at the Henry County Courthouse in Georgia regarding the audit of the Fulton County absentee ballots.

The Henry County Court will hear motions submitted after granting approval to inspect the 2020 election ballots.

What: Court to Hear Motions Submitted after Granting Approval to Inspect Ballots [Docket]

Why: VoterGA petitioners filed a lawsuit to inspect Fulton County mail-in ballots after four senior poll managers signed sworn affidavits indicating they handled counterfeit ballots during the Fulton County hand count audit. [Playlist]

When: Monday, September 20, 9:00 a.m.

Where: Henry County Courthouse

Courtroom A, 2nd Floor

One Courthouse Square

McDonough, GA 30253

Web Ex Live Stream [Active at 8:45 a.m. for 9:00 a.m. hearing]

Who: VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable and transparent elections.

Media Contact: Sheryl Sellaway

404.695.5564

[email protected]

