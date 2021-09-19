https://thelibertydaily.com/gabby-petitos-body-found-in-wyoming/

Reports are coming in from multiple sources that Gabriel “Gabby” Petito’s remains have been found. The FBI has indicated the body matches the description of Petito, a YouTube and Instagram star.

FBI confirms body found matches description of Gabby Petito — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2021

The cause of death not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

According to The Epoch Times:

An undeveloped camping area on the east side of Grand Teton bordering national forest land will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues, Jones said. Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around some camping sites located on Grand Teton National Park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of a law enforcement search efforts over the weekend. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has also been missing and is reportedly on the run, perhaps in Florida. According to The Blaze:

The North Port Police, who are searching for Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, issued a statement, “Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Laundrie has yet to be found by authorities, who believe he could be in a nature preserve in Florida. He was last seen by his parents on Tuesday, who informed police that he said he was going to the Carlton Reserve near Venice, Florida. Laundrie has been named by law enforcement as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. Local police and the FBI launched a search in the swampy nature preserve on Saturday, but have yet to find Laundrie. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her family in Long Island, New York. The family last heard from her on Aug. 25. Petito and Laundrie left for a cross-country van trip in July.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

