Richard Stafford, attorney for Gabby Petito’s family, asked the media to “refrain from calling the Schmidt and Petito family” and to “have some decorum” and “allow them to grieve”:

You’d think the media would know this without having to get lectured, but alas. This is who they are.

Police have also put new restrictions on the media outside of the Laundrie family home, but some networks appear to have cut deals with neighbors and are using their driveways:

