https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/572916-gop-senator-if-republicans-relitigate-the-past-we-lose

Sen. Bill CassidyBill CassidySunday shows preview: Coronavirus dominates as country struggles with delta variant GOP senator on Texas abortion law: Supreme Court will ‘swat it away’ when ‘it comes to them in an appropriate manner’ GOP hopes spending traps derail Biden agenda MORE (R-La.) argued during an interview on Sunday that Republicans will lose in 2024 if they relitigate 2020.

“If we relitigate 2020 over and over again, it won’t change the result in 2020, but we are sure to lose in 2024,” Cassidy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Cassidy’s remarks came during a discussion about Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezKinzinger says Trump ‘winning’ because so many Republicans ‘have remained silent’ Nation’s fraught politics leads to fear, scars and exits Emboldened Trump takes aim at GOP foes MORE‘s (R-Ohio) announcement last week that he is retiring from politics. Gonzalez, who voted for former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger says Trump ‘winning’ because so many Republicans ‘have remained silent’ Our remote warfare counterterrorism strategy is more risk than reward Far-right rally draws small crowd, large police presence at Capitol MORE‘s impeachment, referred to Trump as “a cancer for the country” in his announcement.

Cassidy said on NBC that Gonzalez was acting on “personal priorities.”

“Politicians are not victims,” Cassidy said of Gonzalez’s remarks.

WATCH: After Rep. Gonzalez announced his retirement and called former President Trump ‘a cancer for the country,’ Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says “politicians are not victims.” #MTP@SenBillCassidy: “If we choose to look forward … we win. If we choose to be bullied, we lose.” pic.twitter.com/jJ0G3hGwI3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 19, 2021

“If we have a positive agenda, which addresses the fact that the Biden administration is in disarray, whether it’s inflation, the border, Afghanistan. Then, the country will win, and we’ll win,” Cassidy noted of the party moving forward.

“But if we choose to be bullied, we’ll lose,” Cassidy said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

