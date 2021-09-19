http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/i3f56NryfSc/haitians-under-the-bridge-an-update.php

If you want to keep up with the current invasion of Haitians and others crossing the Rio Grande at Del Rio, Texas, seeking the port of entry there, you may need to follow FOX News reporter Bill Melugin’s Twitter feed. The most recent FOX News story on the invasion is Adam Shaw’s here yesterday. Since Shaw’s report that the Del Rio port of entry as been shut by Customs and Border Protection, Melugin has tweeted out the updates below.

This appalling invasion is only the latest result of the irresponsible immigration policies pursued by President Biden and his administration since day one. If they were avowed enemies of the United States they couldn’t do better undermining our national security and our national sovereignty.

In the tweet below retweeted by Melugin, we have news of a new citizen of the United States as well as an update on the Covid epidemic. Congratulations must be in order.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing what he can to stem the tide.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...