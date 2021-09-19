https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572951-body-found-in-wyoming-where-authorities-were-searching-for-gabby-petito

Officials announced on Sunday that human remains “consistent with the description” of Gabby Petito had been found earlier that day in Wyoming, potentially bringing a close to a search that has captured the nation’s attention.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito. Full forensic Identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” Charles Jones, FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming, said during a news conference.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time,” he added.

Jones noted that the area around Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where officials had been searching, would remain closed to the public until further notice, adding that it was still an active and ongoing investigation.

“On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family. Joe and Tara Petito, and Jim and Nicole Smith. Every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Jones said.

Authorities have been searching for Petito, 22, since she was reported missing on Sept.11. She was last seen in late August.

The FBI is currently searching for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, who is apparently on the run after being named a “person of interest” in the case. His parents say they haven’t seen him in days.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Gabby’s father posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram on Sunday, tweeting, “#GABBYPETITO she touched the world.”

This article and headline were updated with information from the FBI at 7:05 p.m.

