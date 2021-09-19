https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/is-hillary-attorney-marc-elias-in-legal-jeopardy-alongside-attorney-michael-sussmann-is-this-why-he-left-perkins-coie/
Hillary attorney Marc Elias was involved in nearly every 2020 Election court case representing the Democrats. We saw Elias in not one but two cases in Georgia with corrupt Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Elias signed agreements with corrupt Wisconsin Republicans like Speaker Robin Vos to allow drop boxes for ballots in the Wisconsin 2020 Election. Of course, Vos wasn’t legally eligible to sign and such an agreement.
TRENDING: What’s Going On? Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: What’s Going On In Wisconsin? Hillary Attorney Elias Provides Evidence that State GOP Leadership Agreed to Unconstitutional ‘Ballot Drop Boxes’ Elias meddled in North Carolina before the 2020 Election: CONFIRMED: Democrats and Leftie Attorney Marc Elias Just Stole the Election in North Carolina — GOP Lays Out Plan to Fight Back …UPDATE: Trump Campaign Is Challenging in Court Elias was sanctioned in Texas for his election actions. Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer Behind the Steele Dossier and Nearly Every Major 2020 Election Lawsuit, Is Sanctioned by Texas Federal Appeals Judges Then Elias and Perkins Coie showed up in Arizona after the election to stop the Maricopa County […]
