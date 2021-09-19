https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/19/is-this-another-stupid-woke-thing-because-it-reads-like-another-stupid-woke-thing-fords-theatre-attacks-lincoln-literally/

Do you ever feel we, as a website, spend too much time mocking and ridiculing stupid accounts on Twitter who have it coming?

Yeah, we don’t either.

Not entirely sure what Ford’s Theatre thought would happen when they went after Abe Lincoln but here we are.

Our only guess is they WEREN’T really thinking when they sent this tweet going after Lincoln.

Take a look.

Do you ever feel we, as a nation, put Abraham Lincoln “on a pedestal”? What do you think might be a more useful, more complex, or more realistic way to think about or memorialize the 16th president? Image: Library of Congress pic.twitter.com/6mQJGTUz7J — Ford’s Theatre NPS (@FordsTheatreNPS) September 18, 2021

Really Ford’s Theatre? REALLY?!

I mean, you’re 100% right. There’s no hook to gender expression or LatinX issues. This gotta come down. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 19, 2021

We’re shocked it hasn’t come down yet.

“Ford Theatre attacks Lincoln” is the Twitter content I came here for — Razor (@hale_razor) September 19, 2021

Right?

Nothing but the best (or worst) from Twitter these days.

I mean… you already put him on a balcony. Leave the guy alone. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 19, 2021

we should build a temple to Lincoln on the National Mall — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2021

Who thought this would be a good tweet? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 19, 2021

Probably someone with a degree in gender studies.

More books have been written about Lincoln, examining him from every conceivable angle, than any other president. So go on; tell us what might be a more useful, more complex, or more realistic way to think about him. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥’𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) September 19, 2021

Is a descendant of John Wilkes Booth running this account or what? — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) September 19, 2021

I’d just like to say that Ford’s theater did enough to Abe Lincoln — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 19, 2021

Lmao. I like getting high too. — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) September 19, 2021

The author of this Tweet should read a few of those books on Lincoln stacked up to the ceiling in the Visitor’s Center for Ford’s Theater. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 19, 2021

Put the Twitter down and take a break, John Wilkes. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 19, 2021

So bad.

And it just keeps getting worse.

Any day now, SMOD.

***

