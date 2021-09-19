https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-dan-gorman-intellectual-froglegs-shares-another-fun-humorous-production-enjoy-video/
Joe Dan Gorman has done it again. His mixture of current events with humor is smart and very funny. This month’s he provides some clips from the Gateway Pundit’s interview with President Trump.
This month Joe Dan shares multiple clips of Americans standing up for their rights and their children’s rights against mask mandates in schools across the nation. He shares a clip of President Trump responding to a question from the Gateway Pundit in last week’s interview. He adds to this humorous video all put together methodically in another great production.