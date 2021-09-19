https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-spewing-some-serious-vaccine-bullshit/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2021 9:08 pm

Justin Trudeau ‘Vaccine passports are all about rewarding certain freedoms to people who have done the right thing— and that those who still resist simply won’t get to enjoy those same freedoms.’

