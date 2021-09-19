https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-spewing-some-serious-vaccine-bullshit/

Justin Trudeau says that vaccine passports are “all about” rewarding certain freedoms to people who have “done the right thing”— and that those who “still resist” simply won’t get to enjoy those same freedoms. Help us fight this twisted tyranny: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/pRZzTcYiK3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2021

