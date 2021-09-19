https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-spewing-some-serious-vaccine-bullshit/
Justin Trudeau says that vaccine passports are “all about” rewarding certain freedoms to people who have “done the right thing”— and that those who “still resist” simply won’t get to enjoy those same freedoms.
pic.twitter.com/pRZzTcYiK3
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2021
Justin Trudeau ‘Vaccine passports are all about rewarding certain freedoms to people who have done the right thing— and that those who still resist simply won’t get to enjoy those same freedoms.’
we should kick fat people out of hospitals to make sure we protect the healthy
its about triage
if you choose to be unhealthy then healthcare is not a human right
just like with people choosing not to get vaccinated
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 17, 2021