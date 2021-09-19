https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-photos-and-video-from-del-rio-texas/

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Bad weather starting to move in here in Del Rio. Wind blowing dust and trash left by the migrants all over the place. We have to get off the water for the time being. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UYTuXBdbe6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

NEW: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JhaS3YB4pX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

NEW: CBP sources confirm in the last 24 hrs they have processed 2,166 migrants in Del Rio sector, meaning approx 12-13k still at bridge. At least two buses are taking single adult men to Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley, a sector where they are already 500% over capacity @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

NEW: From our @FoxNews drone, a look at the migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning, where thousands migrants remain after they crossed into the US illegally. pic.twitter.com/06sUY2XCi5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

Just spoke to this Haitian man at the international bridge in Del Rio. He told me he left Haiti in 2016 and has been living in Chile. He said not enough food is being provided & asked me when more is coming. Some men have asked if they’re going to be deported. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/jYJU1UEWRn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile sources confirm that 224 miles of the Rio Grande river border are now unpatrolled.

NEW: As of 7:15pm Del Rio time, here is what the situation under the international bridge looks like, where close to 15,000 migrants have camped out after crossing illegally. Many of the migrants have constructed makeshift shelters from sticks and plants. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/i6tyPxSw25 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

I’m now on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande where thousands of migrants crossed illegally into Del Rio today. The migrants left piles of trash, and the area has now been secured with barbed wire by Texas DPS. The flow of migrants has stopped & DPS is here in force. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0oFzQXRALs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

BREAKING: Texas DPS appears to be clearing the mass of migrants from the US side of the river in Del Rio, but more are still constantly coming across illegally from Mexico. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QZCrS6j8O6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

UPDATE: Situation at Del Río appears to be “under control”. Migrants have been cleared from the damn. @BillFOXLA @BenBergquam @RealDrGina pic.twitter.com/UUjPHVPZm9 — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) September 18, 2021

BREAKING: After @GregAbbott_TX surged @TxDPS troopers into Del Rio, it appears that illegal migrants crossings at the river have come to a halt for now. DPS tells me hundreds of their troopers are now there to provide security and a physical deterrent.

Courtesy: TX DPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RDEKxqEckb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

