Leftists erupted with outrage on Twitter Sunday after news broke that the Senate parliamentarian said the reconciliation bill will not include a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, including DREAMers, torpedoing President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

As the Associated Press noted, the Senate parliamentarian said, “Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.”

People attend a protest supporting DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, at Foley Square in New York, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities,” noted the Associated Press (AP).

“It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship,” it added.

As news of the setback poured out over social media, leftists and their allies were unanimous in their frustration, with many urging Senate Democrats to simply ignore MacDonough and ram the initiatives through anyway.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement that his colleagues will be preparing “alternate proposals” over the next few days:

