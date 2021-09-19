https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/19/lets-take-the-fbi-at-their-word/

The leadership of the FBI have been very clear in saying, the number one threat in the United States is the rise of “Domestic Extremists.” This, they say, is the greatest threat to what they perceive as domestic peace and tranquility. Take them at their word, what does that say about their perspective?

Consider… on June 13th of this year, an internal report from the Office of Inspector General painstakingly outlined how the FBI willfully, and with specific intent, facilitated, enabled and supported the ongoing rape, molestation and sexual predication of a known serial rapist, Larry Nassar.

The FBI, and specifically FBI Director Christopher Wray, did not immediately rush to the microphones to give a press conference about the devastating findings. The U.S. media were virtually silent to the report. The FBI released a short statement, took no further action and the issue essentially disappeared. Three months later, the rape victims of the FBI activity then testified to congress. Last week the FBI apologized, and some moderate outrage was highlighted by media.

“Anti-law enforcement violent extremists – may pose the “greatest threat” domestically this year and likely into 2022″, the narrative continues.

Perhaps I am wrong, but the only time I can recall in modern U.S. history that aggressive and illegal federal activity was halted mid-effort, was the example of the Clive Bundy ranch in 2014. Armed citizens forced federal authorities, including the FBI, to back down. In response to their loss, former AG Eric Holder vowed to revive “a domestic terrorism task force.” Contemplate that response against the 2021 statements of the FBI saying domestic extremists represent the greatest threat. Can you see the connective tissue?

From the worldview of the DOJ/FBI, law-abiding U.S. citizens – pushed to the point of taking up defensive arms against federal agents – are a threat. Ergo, the newest definition of “Domestic Violent Extremists, or DVEs”, to define who the FBI view as their most substantive enemy. Two years after the Bundy Ranch stand-off, the FBI shot and killed LaVoy Finicum, fulfilling their promise to eliminate extremists as defined by their worldview.

About a year before they killed Finicum, state and federal authorities opened fire at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas. State police and feds had surrounded the building and began shooting as DVEs, self-identified as members of the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs had assembled for a meeting. Nine bikers were killed, and 18 more were wounded during the one-way gunfire. 177 bikers were arrested; however, not a single conviction was ever made. All of the charges were dropped. All of the bikers were released; there was no evidence against them.

Nine bikers killed; no arrests. LaVoy Finicum killed; no arrests. Larry Nassar raped hundreds of teenage girls, the FBI took no action; however, they did apologize.

The FBI was fully aware of the Boston Marathon bombers, the Tsarnaev brothers, before they executed their plot. The FBI took no action. The FBI knew about the San Bernardino terrorists, specifically Tasfeen Malik, and were monitoring her phone calls and communications before her and Syed Farook executed their attack killing 14 people and 22 others were seriously injured. The FBI took no action. The FBI knew Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad Alissa before he executed his attack. The FBI took no action.

The FBI knew in advance of the Pulse Nightclub shooter (Omar Mateen) and were tipped off by the local sheriff. The FBI knew in advance of the San Bernardino Terrorists (Tashfeen Malik). The FBI knew in advance of the Boston Marathon Bombers (the Tsarnaev brothers) tipped off by Russians. The FBI knew in advance of the Parkland High School shooter (Nikolas Cruz). The FBI knew in advance of the Fort Hood shooter (Nidal Hasan), and the FBI knew in advance of Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa. The FBI took no action.

Consider the case of the first recorded ISIS attack on U.S. soil in Garland, Texas in 2015. The FBI not only knew the shooters (Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi) in advance, the FBI took the shooters to the venue and were standing only a few yards away when Simpson and Soofi opened fire. Yes, you read that correctly – the FBI took the terrorists to the event and then watched it unfold. “An FBI trainer suggested in an interview with “60 Minutes” that, had the attack been bigger, the agency’s numerous ties to the shooter would have led to a congressional investigation.”

Remember, shortly before the 2018 mid-term election, when Ceasar Syoc – a man living in his van – was caught sending “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”, or what FBI Director Christopher Wray called “not hoax devices“? Remember how sketchy everything about that was, including the child-like perpetrator telling a judge later than he was trying to walk back his guilty plea because he was tricked into signing a confession for a crime he did not create.

Or more recently, the goofball plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer that involved 18 suspects, twelve of them actually working for the FBI as the plot was hatched? And we cannot forget the January 6th DC protest turned insurrection effort, which is clearly looking like an FBI inspired and coordinated effort.

Have we forgotten the Atlanta “Olympic Park Bombing”, and the FBI intentionally setting up transparently innocent, Richard Jewel?

Then there’s the entirety of the FBI conduct in “Spygate”, the demonstrably evident FBI operation to conduct political surveillance against Donald Trump using their investigative authorities; and the downstream consequences of a massive institional effort to cover-up one of the biggest justice department scandals in the history of our nation. The original effort against Donald Trump used massive resources from the DOJ and FBI. Heck, the coverup operation using the Mueller/Weissmann special counsel used more than 50 investigative FBI agents alone.

And of course, the FBI still had 13 extra agents available to rush to a NASCAR racetrack to investigate a garage door pull-down rope that might have been perceived as a noose; but the serial rape of hundreds of teenage girls, eh, not-so-much effort – even when they are standing in front of the FBI begging for help.

[At this point I am increasingly convinced by evidence the FBI themselves are the perpetrators involved in sex trafficking, human smuggling and abduction as part of their operational mission.]

It is important to realize what exactly exactly happened in the case of the Olympic gymnasts and the rape of hundreds of teenage girls. When the victims and parents told the FBI about what Larry Nassar was doing, the FBI did not bungle the investigation. The FBI did not investigate…. But worse…. After the parents kept coming back to the FBI to ask what was going on; and report that other parents were now reporting that new rapes and assaults were ongoing; the FBI told those parents an investigation was ongoing. Except it wasn’t… The FBI were lying.

As the FBI was telling the victims they were investigating Larry Nassar, the FBI was doing no such thing. The FBI was lying to the victims and their families. The FBI was not taking any action whatsoever to address the multitude of claims against Nassar.

After the FBI was caught lying about their conduct, they then lied to the internal oversight, the OIG, about everything surrounding their conduct. The FBI didn’t make a mistake, or drop the proverbial ball, they inentionally and specifically maintained the sexual exploitation of teenage girls by doing absolutely nothing with the complaints they received. This is not misconduct, this is purposeful.

Then, as if to apply salt to the open wound of severe FBI politicization. What did the FBI do with the Hunter Biden laptop?

[Notice I’ve set the issue of the disappearing Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop –in the known custody of the FBI– over there in the corner, next to missing investigation of the Awan brothers.]

♦My point is this…

What the Federal Security Service (FSB) is to the internal security of the Russian state; so too is the FBI in performing the same function for the U.S. federal government.

The FBI are a U.S. version of the Russian “State Police”; and the FBI are deployed -almost exclusively- to attack domestic enemies of those who control government; while they protect the interests of the U.S. Fourth Branch of Government. That is the clear and accurate domestic prism to contextualize their perceived mission: “domestic violent extremists pose the greatest threat” to their objective.

Put another way, “We The People”, who fight against government abuse and usurpation, are the FBI’s actual and literal enemy.

Let me be very clear with another brutally obvious example. Antifa could not exist as an organization; capable to organize and carry out violent attacks against their targets; without the full support of the FBI. If the FBI wanted to arrest members of Antifa, who are actually conducting violence, they could do it easily – with little effort.

It is the absence of any action by the FBI toward Antifa, that tells us the FBI is enabling that violent extremist behavior to continue. Once you accept that transparent point of truth; then, you realize the FBI definition of domestic violent extremism is something else entirely.

The FBI is not a law enforcement or investigative division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI is a political weapon of a larger institution that is now focused almost entirely toward supporting a radical communist agenda to destroy civil society in the United States.

Anyone who continues to push the fraudulent “honorable FBI rank and file talking point”, is, at this point in history, willfully and purposefully operating to deceive the American people on behalf of government interests who are intent on destroying us. It is not a difference of opinion any longer. It is a matter of just accepting what is staring us directly in the face. People like Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino who continue pushing a lie that FBI agents -any FBI agents- are honorable people, are -by nature of their disconnect- purposefully manipulating their audience.

Last point….

John Durham!

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

