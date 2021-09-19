https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572922-longtime-tv-meteorologist-fired-for-declining-vaccine

A longtime Michigan television meteorologist said he was fired for declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Today, it is with a heavy heart, I announce after over 33 years, I am no longer employed at TV6,” former WLUC-TV6 chief meteorologist Karl Bohnak wrote in a Facebook post.

Bohnak said that he declined to follow the mandatory vaccination requirements of his station’s corporate owner, Gray Television.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have decided against the vaccine option, first and foremost, because the manufacturers of these injections have absolutely no liability if injury or death occurs after the shot,” Bohnak said in Wednesday’s post. “I asked myself, would I buy brakes for my vehicle if the brake company had no liability if the brakes failed? No! So, I will certainly not allow a medicine in my body from a company that does not stand behind its product.”

Bohnak also urged those who are still unvaccinated to “speak up.”

“Those who love America and the freedom and liberty it stands for, must speak up. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” he wrote.

Gray Television, an Atlanta-based broadcasting company that owns 150 network affiliates, announced a vaccine mandate for employees in August, The Washington Post noted.

President BidenJoe BidenSunday shows preview: Coronavirus dominates as country struggles with delta variant Did President Biden institute a vaccine mandate for only half the nation’s teachers? Democrats lean into vaccine mandates ahead of midterms MORE announced earlier this month that all private employers with 100 or more employees would be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing, while requiring vaccines for federal workers and contractors as well.

According to the Post’s COVID-19 tracker, 51 percent of Michigan residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, trailing the national average of 54 percent.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) shared his support for Bohnak’s decision to not get vaccinated.

“The U.P. stands with Karl Bohnak!,” Bergman said in a Facebook post on Friday, referring to the state’s Upper Peninsula.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

