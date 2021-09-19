https://www.oann.com/lufthansa-launches-2-5-billion-capital-increase/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lufthansa-launches-2-5-billion-capital-increase
FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A320-200 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon, France, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
September 19, 2021
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that it expects will result in gross proceeds of 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion).
($1 = 0.8529 euros)
