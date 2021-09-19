https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/magic-johnson-lebron-james-and-l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-appear-to-violate-the-l-a-county-mask-mandate/

NBA legend and businessman Magic Johnson posted this photo earlier today from the Cowboys vs. Chargers game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, CA with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas Mayor Erc Johnson:

At Cowboys vs. Chargers with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Jerry Jones, Mayor Eric Johnson, and Stephen Jones. pic.twitter.com/MwycRjhY1b — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

It’s a nice photo but there’s an indoor mask mandate in effect for all of Los Angels County, which does include Inglewood:

Wearing a mask indoors with others reduces the risk of both getting & transmitting the virus. We’re requiring masking for everyone while indoors at public settings & businesses, regardless of vaccination status so that we can stop the increased level of transmission we’re seeing. pic.twitter.com/xmr77qsmBv — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 15, 2021

Masks are also required inside the stadium when not actively eating or drinking, as per the LA County Department of Public Health:

He also posted this photo with LeBron James, who may or may not be vaccinated:

Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/d3SpPMH9mC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

The mayor’s office even lectured people to wear a mask indoors over Labor Day:

On this Labor Day, let’s honor and thank essential and frontline workers who have made enormous compromises to keep our city running during this pandemic. Let’s protect them by doing our part: mask up indoors and in large gatherings and get your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Nnk67LhVpr — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 6, 2021

Hypocrites. They’re all hypocrites.

***

