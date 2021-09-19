https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/magic-johnson-lebron-james-and-l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-appear-to-violate-the-l-a-county-mask-mandate/

NBA legend and businessman Magic Johnson posted this photo earlier today from the Cowboys vs. Chargers game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, CA with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas Mayor Erc Johnson:

It’s a nice photo but there’s an indoor mask mandate in effect for all of Los Angels County, which does include Inglewood:

Masks are also required inside the stadium when not actively eating or drinking, as per the LA County Department of Public Health:

He also posted this photo with LeBron James, who may or may not be vaccinated:

The mayor’s office even lectured people to wear a mask indoors over Labor Day:

Hypocrites. They’re all hypocrites.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...