https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572917-majorities-in-fox-news-poll-support-mask-vaccine-mandates

Majorities of Americans support mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates in some situations, according to a Fox News poll released on Sunday.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents in the new survey said they support mandatory mask-wearing for students and teachers in schools, with 66 percent also saying businesses should require face coverings.

According to the poll, 61 percent of respondents said would support vaccine mandates for teachers, 58 percent agreed for federal government workers and 55 percent backed requirements for businesses employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-four percent of Americans also said they support vaccination requirements to participate in indoor activates, which is up from 50 percent last month, pollsters noted.

Ninety percent of registered Democrats said that they believe that masks are effective against the coronavirus while 51 percent of registered Republicans think differently, according to the survey.

The results come as the U.S. is currently going through another wave of COVID-19 infections with the highly contagious delta variant is hitting the unvaccinated hard.

President Biden announced earlier this month that all private employers with 100 or more employees would be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccine and daily testing, and required vaccines for federal workers and contractors as well.

The new poll of 1,002 registered voters was conducted between September 15-21. Its results have a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

