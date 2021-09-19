https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6148be10bbafd42ff58b9dc8
More than half of the country’s governors would like a moment of the president’s time – and soon: Twenty-six Republican governors are urging Joe Biden to do more to address the deteriorating situation…
The European Commission has proposed a plan to force tech giant Apple to fall into line with standardized chargers for the iPhone, moving from their lightning charger to the typical charger, USB-C. …
The Senate Parliamentarian blocked Democrats’ effort to include a pathway to citizenship in their $3.5 trillion spending package Sunday, a major setback in the party’s bid to reform the nation’s immig…
Police are responding to a school shooting that has been described as a “mass casualty event” at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia. Most agencies consider an incident a “mass casualty eve…
Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden to explain why the president never acknowledged the completion of a historic SpaceX mission over the weekend….