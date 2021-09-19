http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MpSxEWDi0tc/

Governor Tate Reeves (R-MS) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden was pushing COVID vaccine mandates to change the political narrative from his falling poll numbers.

Reeves said, “Well, the Mississippi legislature has enacted laws, Jake. And again, thanks for having me on today. The legislature has enacted laws regarding vaccines of many types. It is unique to kids and their ability to go to our public schools. It’s not vaccines mandated in the workplace. But the question here is not about what we do in Mississippi. It’s what this president is trying to impose upon the American worker.”

He added, “The president very much wants you and everyone else to believe that this is a fight between politicians. The reality is, this is an attack by the president on hard-working Americans, and hard-working Mississippians who he wants to choose between getting a jab in their arm and their ability to feed families. I believe that’s a false choice. The president does not have the authority to do this. He knows he doesn’t have the authority to do this, in my opinion, but he wants to change the political narrative away from Afghanistan and away from the other issues that are driving his poll numbers into the ground and focus on anything, particularly a political fight, other than those issues.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

