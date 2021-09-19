https://www.theblaze.com/news/chuck-todd-biden-credibility-crisis

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd admitted Sunday that President Joe Biden has a major “credibility crisis” on his hands after a series of strategic blunders and undelivered promises.

What is the background?

Over the last month, Biden has faced a series of unforced errors.

On top of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden’s administration approved a drone strike that killed civilians in Kabul, Biden lost his COVID-19 booster shot campaign, and France is extremely upset with the U.S. because of a deal Biden made with Britain and Australia. This, of course, on top of the ongoing border crisis.

The Associated Press reported on Friday:

It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans over age 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the United States out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.

What did Todd say?

While speaking with Willie Geist on NBC’s “Sunday Today,” Todd explained just how bleak Biden appears after the series of errors.

“I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite,” Todd said.

“Afghanistan withdrawal wasn’t going to be messy. This wasn’t going to look like Saigon,” Todd continued. “The booster shots, he came out and essentially said eight months, and even indicated maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now, we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot.”

Todd then cited the ongoing border crisis. According to data from Customs and Border Protection, more than 1.2 million migrants have illegally entered the U.S. under Biden’s watch. The latest development in the crisis is an influx of thousands of Haitian migrants who are encamped under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.

“And of course the border— we can talk about the border problems and say they’re years in the making, but it’s pretty clear we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years,” Todd said. “These policies have turned into becoming a magnet.”

The problems are so bad for Biden, according to Todd, that he has to regain the trust of international allies and convince them the U.S. is a “competent leader” during an upcoming speech to the United Nations.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Todd said. “The U.N. speech: look, he’s got some credibility issues on the world stage. [He needs to] make sure that people still view America as a — not just a stable democracy — but a competent leader of the free world right now.”







