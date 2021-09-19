https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-photo-justin-trudeau-blackface-emerges-night-canadian-federal-election/

A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface emerged the night before Canada’s federal election.

Canada’s federal election will take place on Monday, September 20 and another photo of Trudeau in blackface, likely from an “Arabian Nights” themed party, has been leaked to the media.

A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked. It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021

Recall, a photo of Justin Trudeau at an “Arabian Nights” themed party from 2001 previously surfaced but it did not derail his political career.

This is liberal privilege at its finest.

Trudeau was also on video dancing in blackface and black skin paint on his arms, hands and knees.

VIDEO:

